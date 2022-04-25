Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Beijing residents snapped up rice, noodles, vegetables and other food items as long lines formed in supermarkets and store workers hastily restocked some empty shelves. State media issued reports saying supplies remained plentiful despite the buying surge.

Shoppers appeared concerned but not yet panicked. One woman, carrying two bags of vegetables, eggs and frozen dumplings, said she was buying a little more than usual. A man said he isn't worried but is just being cautious since he has a 2-year-old daughter.

Beijing health officials said 29 new cases had been identified in the 24 hours through 4 p.m. Monday, raising the total to 70 since Friday.

The city has ordered mass testing across sprawling Chaoyang district, where 46 of the cases have been found. The 3.5 million residents of Chaoyang, as well as people who work in the district, need to be tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Testing sites were set up overnight and in the early morning in Chaoyang at residential complexes and office buildings around the district. Residents and workers lined up at the temporary outdoor stations for a quick throat swab by a worker in full protective gear. The testing is free.

“I think Beijing should be fine," said Gao Haiyang as he waited on line for a COVID-19 test. "Based on the previous response made by my community, if there’s any emergency, I think supply can be guaranteed. Plus there were lessons we learned from other cities. I think we can make good preparations.”

Shanghai has buckled under a strict lockdown that has driven residents to band together to get food delivered through group buying. Goods have backed up at the port of Shanghai, affecting supplies and factory production and putting a crimp on economic growth.

Beijing locked down residents in an area about 2 by 3 kilometers (1 by 2 miles), telling them to work from home and stay in their residential compounds. It wasn't a total lockdown but cinemas, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues were ordered closed.

Elsewhere, the city also shut down some or all buildings in five residential compounds, adding to others that were locked down on Sunday.

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang and researcher Yu Bing contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Residents wearing masks line up for mass COVID testing in Chaoyang District on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Combined Shape Caption Residents wearing masks line up to enter a supermarket on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Combined Shape Caption Residents wearing masks shop at a supermarket in the Chaoyang district of Beijing, Monday, April 25, 2022. Mass testing started Monday in Chaoyang district, home to more than 3 million people in the Chinese capital, following a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

