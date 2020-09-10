Belarus activist resists authorities' push to leave country

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko, left for Lithuania a day after the Aug. 9 vote, under pressure from the authorities.

On Saturday, a top associate of Tsikhanouskaya, Olga Kovalkova, moved to Poland after the authorities threatened to keep her in jail for a long time if she refused to leave the country.

Belarusian prosecutors have opened a criminal probe against members of the Coordination Council that opposition activists set up after the election to try to negotiate a transition of power. Several council members were arrested and some others called for questioning.

Last week, Kolesnikova announced the creation of a new party, Together. She said the move will help overcome the current crisis, but the party founders’ call for constitutional changes has stunned some other opposition council members, who argued that it could divert attention from the main goal of getting Lukashenko to step down.

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, gestures on the way to the Belarusian Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus. Maria Kolesnikova, a leading opposition activist and several other members of an opposition council in Belarus went missing Monday and their colleagues feared they were detained as part of the authorities' efforts to squelch nearly a month of protests against the re-election of the country's authoritarian leader. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Protesters argue with police standing in front of a police barricade blocking opposition rally from moving toward the Independence Palace, residence of the President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Sunday's demonstration marked the beginning of the fifth week of daily protests calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation in the wake of allegedly manipulated elections. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People with their childs stand at a barbed wire fence in front of a police line toward the Independence Palace, residence of the President Alexander Lukashenko, during Belarusian opposition supporters rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Sunday's demonstration marked the beginning of the fifth week of daily protests calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation in the wake of allegedly manipulated elections. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Protesters with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition supporters rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Sunday's demonstration marked the beginning of the fifth week of daily protests calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation in the wake of allegedly manipulated elections. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Riot police block a street to protect against Belarusian opposition supporters rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Sunday's demonstration marked the beginning of the fifth week of daily protests calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation in the wake of allegedly manipulated elections. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman stands at a barbed wire fence in front of a police line toward the Independence Palace, residence of the President Alexander Lukashenko, during Belarusian opposition supporters rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Sunday's demonstration marked the beginning of the fifth week of daily protests calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation in the wake of allegedly manipulated elections. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited