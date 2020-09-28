Belarus detains 500 at weekend anti-government protests

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election, which officials claim handed Lukashenko, a 66-year-old former state farm director, a victory with 80% of the vote.

Both opposition members and some poll workers say the vote was rigged, and the United States and the European Union have condemned the election as neither free nor fair. Many European countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate leader after his unexpected inauguration earlier this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in Lithuania that he would meet Tuesday with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main election opponent who went into exile in that country after the election.

Macron also said that it is important for France to “reengage with Russia,” although he acknowledged that the prospect of dialogue with Moscow is a sensitive issue, particularly in the Baltics. Russia and Belarus are allies, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized Lukashenko as Belarus' legitimate leader.

During the first days after the election, police used tear gas, truncheons and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. Some protesters died, many were injured and nearly 7,000 were detained. Amid international outrage over the violent suppression of the protests, Belarusian authorities switched to prosecuting top activists.

Belarusian authorities have opened a criminal probe into members of the Coordination Council, created by the opposition to push for a peaceful transition of power, on the charges of undermining national security. Many members have been arrested or forced to leave the country.

On Monday, Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature and the only member of the council’s executive presidium still free in Belarus, left for Germany. The council told The Associated Press that Alexievich will spend a month in Germany and receive medical treatment, then she plans to travel to Italy and come back to Belarus.

The council also reported Monday that the health of Maxim Znak, another top council member who was jailed earlier this month and has been on hunger strike since Sept. 18, took a sharp turn for the worse.

It urged authorities to release Znak and make “quality medical treatment” available to him and urged Znak himself to stop the strike.

___

Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed to this report.

Women argue with a police officer during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police detain a man during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman wearing a crown similar to the one on the American statue of Liberty, during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Staff in a restaurant gesture in support as participants take part in an opposition rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman holds an old Belarusian national flag at the WWII monument during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police detain a man during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police detain a man during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man in a mask hangs an old Belarusian flag on a light pole during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Young people some wearing old Belarusian national flags draped around them, march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A demonstrator wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus waves an old Belarusian national flag during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man holds placard reading "Let my people go" during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators light their cell phones during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A demonstrator wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus attends an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police detain a demonstrator during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian president's ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him, on Sunday as the protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police detain a demonstrator during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited