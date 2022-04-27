Belarus journalist group wins UNESCO's press freedom award

The order to liquidate BAJ followed the jailing of some 30 journalists, raids on newspaper offices, blocking the websites of major independent media and closing the PEN Center writers’ organization that was headed by Nobel literature laureate Svetlana Alexieveich, who herself is a member of BAJ.

“This award is dedicated to all those who pay an enormous price for standing up for the principles of independent journalism in Belarus, where the situation with freedom of speech is the worst in all of Europe,” BAJ leader Andrei Bastunets told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Torture, beatings, prosecution of independent media and journalists in Belarus have become systemic.”

Currently, 24 media workers in Belarus remain behind bars either awaiting trials or serving sentences. Hundreds of Belarusian journalists have faced administrative arrests and raids. Bastunets, like many other Belarus journalists, has left the country following a series of raids and detentions.

The awards ceremony will take place on May 2 in Punta del Este, Uruguay, at the World Press Freedom Day Global Conference.