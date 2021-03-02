Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death

Lukashenko’s government has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on post-election protests, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Human rights activists say more than 30,000 people have been detained since the demonstrations began, with thousands beaten.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the election and the crackdown by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in the vote who was forced to leave the country under pressure from authorities, said that Tuesday’s sentence demonstrated that “the truth has become a crime for the regime.”

“Lukashenko's resignation and new elections are needed to end the horrible political and legal crisis,” Tsikhanouskaya said. “We are confident that after he steps down all those who were convicted on political grounds will be rehabilitated.”

Belarusian journalist Katsiaryna Barysevich, right, and Dr. Artom Sorokin attend a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Barysevich is accused of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of the Belarusian authorities to stifle independent media reports about protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Amnesty International has declared Barysevich and Sorokin prisoners of conscience. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Ramil Nasibulin Credit: Ramil Nasibulin

