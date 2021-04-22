Belarus leader heads to Moscow for talks on closer ties

The U.S. and the European Union have responded by slapping sanctions on Belarus.

On Monday, Washington ramped up sanctions against Belarus, with the U.S. Treasury Department announcing it was revoking a license that had allowed transactions with nine top state-owned companies in Belarus since 2015. They include the oil company Belneftekhim, which accounts for 30% of the country’s industrial output.

Amid the Western pressure, Lukashenko has edged closer to Russia. He alleged that the U.S. was behind the botched coup attempt — a claim the White House has rejected.

In Wednesday's state of the nation address, Putin harshly criticized the West for failing to condemn the alleged coup attempt.

“The practice of organizing coups and planning political assassinations of top officials goes over the top and crosses all boundaries,” Putin said.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in Belarus' presidential election who moved to Lithuania after the vote under official pressure, dismissed the coup claim as an apparent “provocation of Russian and Belarusian security agencies.”