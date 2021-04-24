Belarus leader seeks to empower son in succession move

Lukashenko has repeatedly alleged that the protests were fomented by the West. Last week, Russia arrested two Belarusians who allegedly were leading an attempt to organize a coup and Lukashenko's assassination. Lukashenko claims the plot had backing from the United States.

On Saturday, he claimed that NATO planned to send troops into the country if the coup occurred, bringing them to the Russian border.

““It was a springboard, I always told you, to attack Russia. It was the first step,” he said.

Belarusian opposition leaders this week voiced fears that Lukashenko would seek much closer ties with Russia as his power wanes, leading to a loss of sovereignty for the nation of 9.5 million people. Lukashenko traveled to Moscow on Thursday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

