Belarus opposition leader in Slovenia before EU presidency

Tsikhanouskaya moved to Lithuania under pressure from the Belarusian authorities in August, shortly after the election. Belarus later became a target of Western sanctions after Lukashenko unleashed a harsh crackdown on the mass protests demanding his resignation.

More than 34,000 people have been arrested, many of them beaten, and most prominent opposition figures have fled Belarus or been jailed.

“So, I call you to be vocal about the situation in Belarus, especially about human rights, about atrocities and tortures in our jails, because people in democratic countries can’t even imagine how people are ill-treated in our jails,” said Tsikhanouskaya.

Logar expressed support for the holding of an internationally-observed free and fair election in Belarus. He said in a statement that Slovenia will seek to keep the situation in Belarus high on the EU agenda.

“We will also look for opportunities to explain to our partners and international organizations how important this fight for democratization in Belarus is,” Logar said, according to the STA news agency.