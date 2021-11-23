Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants to the border to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies orchestrating the crisis, which has seen migrants entering the country since summer and then trying to cross into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

About 2,000 people are currently staying at a warehouse facility near the border with Poland. Lukashenko has said a total of 7,000 migrants remain in the country.

The spokesman for Poland’s security services, Stanislaw Zaryn estimated around 10,000 migrants are in Belarus now.

Officials of the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees' office arrived in Belarus on Tuesday to discuss aid delivery and paperwork needed to repatriate the migrants.

___

Monika Scislowska contributed to this report from Warsaw, Poland.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Caption Migrants rest inside a logistics center at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks tensions at on the Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of migrants remain stuck. (Andrey Pokumeiko/BelTA via AP) Credit: Andrey Pokumeiko Credit: Andrey Pokumeiko