Belarus seeks to jail Nobel Peace Prize winner for 12 years

The rights advocates have already spent 20 months behind bars. They were arrested after the months-long mass protests in Belarus that followed the 2020 presidential election, which handed authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office and was denounced by the opposition and the West as rigged.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron fist since 1994, unleashed a brutal crackdown on the protesters, the largest in the country's history. More than 35,000 people have been arrested, and thousands have been beaten by police.

During the trial, the 60-year-old Bialiatski and his colleagues were held in a caged enclosure in the courtroom. Photos of the Bialiatski released by Belarus' state news agency, Belta, showed him wearing black clothes and looking wan.

“Criminalizing help to the victims of political repressions, which is taking place after 2020, is immoral and inhumane,” Bialiatski said in court.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to flee Belarus in 2020, urged to free the human rights advocates immediately.

“I am appalled by the injustice in the fake trial against Viasna human rights defenders, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski” she said. "They must be freed!”

Bialiatski is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention.