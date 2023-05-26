Belarus upholds 8-year prison sentence for journalist of top Polish newspaper

Poczobut's indictment pointed to his coverage of the protests, his statements in support of ethnic Poles in Belarus and a reference to the 1939 Soviet invasion of Poland as an act of “aggression” as evidence of his guilt.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that Poczobut’s appeal was considered behind closed doors without explanation. The journalist is currently in the Grodno prison no. 1 and will now be transferred to a penal colony.

Poland's Foreign Ministry on Friday vowed to continue calling for the release of all political prisoners in Belarus. “Upholding the sentence of 8 years in prison for Andrzej Poczobut clearly shows the ill-will of the Belarusian authorities regarding representatives of the national minority in Belarus," the ministry tweeted.