Belarusian journalist sentenced for covering police raid

Fourteen Tut.by staff members and workers from companies affiliated with the site have remained in custody following the raids. The widow of Tut.by founder Yury Zisser, Yuliya Charnyauskaya, has been put under house arrest.

The U.S. and the European Union have strongly condemned the crackdown on Tut.by.

The raids on Tut.by are part of a sweeping governmental campaign to stifle dissent and independent media. Large protests were triggered by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term in August in a vote that the opposition rejected as rigged.

More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since August, and thousands were brutally beaten. Authorities also have targeted independent media outlets, leveling criminal charges against some reporters.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said 27 media workers are currently behind bars, either awaiting trial or serving sentences.

“Belarus has become the most dangerous country in Europe for journalists,” said the association's head, Andrei Bastunets. “The crackdown on Tut.by and the strengthening of repressions against journalists have deprived millions of Belarusians of freedom of information.”

