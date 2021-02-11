Belarusian leader vows to defeat foreign-backed 'rebellion'

Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Police have used stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons to disperse the rallies. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten.

The opposition has urged Belarusians to take to the streets to protest Thursday's gathering.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for more than 26 years, relentlessly stifling dissent and relying on cheap energy and other subsidies from his main ally, Russia. Speaking Thursday, he thanked Moscow for its support in the face of protests, but reaffirmed that the union agreement between the two countries shouldn't limit Belarus' independence.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the vote manipulations and the crackdown on protests by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

Speaking Thursday, Lukashenko accused the West of harboring aggressive intentions, but at the same time urged it to restore political ties and economic cooperation.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers his speech to delegates of the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Credit: Maxim Guchek

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers his speech to delegates of the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Credit: Pavel Orlovsky

Delegates pose for a photo ahead of the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Credit: Oleg Foinitsky

A view of the opening of the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Credit: Oleg Foinitsky