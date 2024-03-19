Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down at the end of June

BreakingNews
Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten says he will step down from his namesake brand at the end of June
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten says he will step down from his namesake brand at the end of June.

Van Noten said in a statement Tuesday that the 2025 men’s Spring-Summer collection will be the last in his current role. He added that the women’s collection will be designed by his studio.

Van Noten’s successor will be announced at a later stage, he said.

“I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said.

