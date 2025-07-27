Belgian Grand Prix set to start after lengthy rain delay

The conditions were “not ideal,” Norris said over the radio on the first formation lap. “I can’t see a lot behind the safety car... I can't imagine what it's like for everyone else.” Cars further behind were driving through thick clouds of spray.

The rain delay comes four years after a weather-induced debacle at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. Persistent rain meant it was cut to just two laps under safety car conditions. The shortest race in F1 history had no competitive action and angered fans who’d waited hours in the rain for it to start.

Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri qualified second on the grid Saturday by less than a tenth of a second from Norris, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull.

Piastri's leads Norris in the standings by nine points following Saturday's sprint race in Belgium. Verstappen held off both McLarens to take the sprint win, with Piastri second and Norris third.

