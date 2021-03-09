Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

“In our country, there is no place for hatred. Love wins," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a tweet accompanying views of the flag. At the same time, investigators were homing in on three minors they believe could be linked to the killing of the 42-year-old gay man.

His body was found in a park close to Antwerp. Media reported he had been lured there through a dating app. The prosecutor's office could not yet link the killing directly to a hate crime and kept its options open, including a possible motive of armed robbery.