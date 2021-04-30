Belgium cultural venues to defy indoor ban, reopen illegally

“The cultural spring has finally arrived," the collective said.

Despite reopening illegally, the venues involved in the collective action will keep receiving aid subsidies. The owners, however, could be fined by police.

Belgian authorities are also worried by an unauthorized gathering planned for this weekend in one of Brussels’ biggest parks. An April Fools’ party drew thousands of people to the Bois de la Cambre park and ended in clashes with police last month. A sequel has been advertised for Saturday by a group called the Abyss.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office announced that anyone breaching COVID-19 restrictions could face charges. In a joint statement, the local government, the city's police department and the prosecutor's office urged potential party-goers to stay away from the event and to respect health measures limiting social gatherings.

“If necessary, the police will intervene, You risk a fine or administrative arrest," the statement warned.

The coronavirus has severely hit Belgium. The country of 11.5 million residents has reported 24,185 virus-related deaths so far, although new confirmed cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased over the past week.

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021 file photo, spectators, wearing protective face masks and keeping a social distance, watch the theatre play "Jonathan" at the KVS theatre in Brussels. Dozens of cinemas, theatres and culture venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening their doors to protest the country's ongoing shutdown of cultural activities. Out of work for more than six months, owners united within the Still Standing For Culture collective said the current ban on indoor cultural events is proof of "an unacceptable inequality of treatment" amid the health crisis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

