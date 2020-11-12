Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus measures

Notwithstanding the exemptions, the ministers cautioned St. Nicholas to “always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask," despite his long white beard.

The saint was supposed to get his annual official welcome Saturday when his ship arrives in the port of Antwerp, but the event, usually attended by several hundred children, has been banned.

Children have not faced as much risk of serious illness or death from the virus, but the pandemic has turned the lives of youngsters upside down by closing schools, canceling sports and keeping grandparents who are more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 out of reach.

Because of that, the ministers asked St. Nicholas to be lenient about reviewing his vast archives to determine whether children have been naughty or nice and using the information to make decisions on presents.

“Every kid here is a hero," the ministers pleaded in their letter. “So, for once, you don't have to check it in your big book."

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014 file photo, a room is designed with a bed for Saint Nicolas at the House of Saint Nicolas in the village of Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids this year, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved Saint Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014 file photo, a giant statue of Saint Nicolas in front of the town hall of Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids this year, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved Saint Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo