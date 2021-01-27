Belgium fears spread of Dutch riots over virus restrictions

The wearing of protective masks is compulsory in Belgium. A night-time curfew and shopping restrictions are in place, and a ban on all nonessential travel was introduced Wednesday until at least March, limiting movement ahead of next month's school vacations.

Some calls on social media backed a protest Sunday at a major Brussels landmark, The Atomium.

In a letter to Belgian mayors, Verlinden said they should prevent any demonstrations held without authorization. It also said that authorized protests can't involve more than 100 people, must respect social distancing and mask-wearing, and must be in one place and not involve a march.

She said officials can count on police reinforcements if needed.

Verlinden also told broadcaster RTBF on Wednesday that she was hopeful that violent riots would not break out in Belgium.

“But it’s better to be proactive We’ve read the messages on social media networks. We have to avoid that happening here,” she said.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A police officers speaks to youths on scooters at a road block during a nation-wide curfew in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The Netherlands entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. which started Saturday Jan. 23, 2021, in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

In this grab taken from video on Monday, Jan, 25, 2021, firefighters extinguish a vehicle set on fire by rioters, in Haarlem, Netherlands. Groups of youths have confronted police in several Dutch cities defying the country’s coronavirus curfew and throwing fireworks. Police in the port city of Rotterdam used a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd of rioters Monday night. (Mizzle Media via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited