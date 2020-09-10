Belgium to return tooth to family of slain Congolese icon

“So why, year after year, is Patrice Emery Lumumba condemned to remain a dead person without burial, having only a date on a tomb?”

Lumumba remains for many in Congo a symbol of what the country could have become after its independence. Instead it became mired in decades of dictatorship that drained its vast mineral riches.

After pushing for an end to colonial rule, Lumumba became the newly independent Congo's first prime minister in 1960.

But historians say when he reached out to the Soviet Union for help in putting down a secessionist movement in mineral-rich Katanga region, he quickly fell out of favor during Cold War times with both Belgium and the United States.

So when dictator Mobutu Sese Seko seized power in a military coup later that year, Western powers did little to intervene as Lumumba was arrested and jailed. Lumumba’s assassination by separatists in January 1961 ultimately cleared the way for Mobutu to rule the country he later renamed Zaire for decades until his death in 1997.

Even though Lumumba’s killers were Congolese, questions have persisted over how complicit Belgium and the United States may have been in his demise because of his perceived Communist ties.

A Belgian parliamentary probe later determined that the government was “morally responsible” for Lumumba’s death. A U.S. Senate committee found in 1975 that the CIA had hatched a separate, failed plan to kill the Congolese leader.

Eric Van Duyse, a federal prosecutor’s office spokesman in Belgium, told The Associated Press there is no absolute certainty that the tooth being returned to Congo is Lumumba’s since no DNA test could be conducted.

“If such a test had been done it would have destroyed the tooth itself,” he said.

Judicial officials were all but certain, though, that it belonged to Lumumba because of where authorities got the tooth from, Van Duyse said, refusing to elaborate.

For now the tooth remains in a court registry until it will be handed over at an unspecified date.

Four years ago, a magazine in Belgium published an interview with the daughter of one of the policemen who had destroyed Lumumba’s remains that night. The journalist reported being shown a tooth believed to have been taken from the corpse.

The 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence reignited the calls to put Lumumba’s soul to rest. Protesters gathered outside the Belgian Embassy in Kinshasa, seeking restitution of his remains along with cultural artifacts taken during colonial rule.

“We want them to hand over Lumumba's tooth,” said Johnny Makola, who was among the protesters in the crowd. “He is a national hero.”

Casert reported from Brussels. Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal also contributed.

