Belgrade police clash with hooligans as Pride march starts

“The prime minister said she can guarantee that the streets of Belgrade will be safe this afternoon,” the statement said.

Brnabic said she was proud that during "this entire week, with more then 130 (LGBTQ) events, there wasn’t a one single incident. And that really is the right image of Belgrade and Serbia.”

Several incidents were reported earlier Saturday with anti-gay activists hurling bottles at police and trying to break through the police cordons. Police said 31 people were detained.

The European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and strongly influenced by the Orthodox Church.

Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin warned Saturday that his agency "will not tolerate any violence on the streets of Belgrade and that it will strictly implement the law."

EU and other Western officials, as well as rights groups, had urged populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to allow the holding of the Pride march. But Vucic had said that police can’t cope with possible riots by right-wing groups amid the energy crisis.

Those right-wing groups, some of them considered close to Vucic’s nationalist government, were also banned from gathering on Saturday, but they said they will ignore the ruling.

Several legal appeals by march organizers against the ban have been rejected by Serbian authorities.

___

AP writer Jovana Gec contributed to this story.

Serbian riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with participants in the European LGBTQ pride march march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Amid mounting tensions, police were deployed Saturday in downtown Belgrade where a Pride march was expected to be held despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbian police guards the area prior the start of the European LGBTQ pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Serbian police had banned Saturday's parade, citing a risk of clashes with far-right activists. (AP Photo/Vladimir Milovanovic)

Serbian police guards the area prior the start of the European LGBTQ pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Serbian police had banned Saturday's parade, citing a risk of clashes with far-right activists. (AP Photo/Vladimir Milovanovic)

Serbian riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with participants in the European LGBTQ pride march march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Amid mounting tensions, police were deployed Saturday in downtown Belgrade where a Pride march was expected to be held despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

FILE - Serbian riot police gather to protect a gay pride parade as it moves along a street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. Organizers of a pan-European LGBTQ events held in Belgrade this week said Friday they will hold a planned Pride march in the Serbian capital despite a police ban and threats from ani-gay groups. Serbia's police have banned the parade that is planned for Saturday, citing a risk of clashes with far-right activists who also said they will gather in protest. Several legal appeals against the ban launched by the Pride week organizers have been rejected by Serbia's authorities. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)