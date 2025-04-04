Believe it or not, there are some winners in the stock market this week

At the same time, many investors in search of safer places to put their money shifted their focus to companies that tend to hold up during economic slowdowns and recessions. They figured that Americans still need health care, basic necessities such as food, soap and toilet paper, and electricity to power their homes. Plus the occasional alcoholic or carbonated beverage.

“The market is pricing in a big hit to the broad economy from tariffs cutting into corporate profits, hurting hiring, and curtailing consumer spending," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

Here are some companies that have managed to post gains for the week:

Food

Food, grocery stores, and restaurants all expect to feel an impact from higher costs on imported products. Food, especially at grocery stores, is among the many expenses that can't be completely cut out of a budget and will likely be grudgingly absorbed by people.

Conagra, up 2.8%

General Mills, up 3.5%

Hormel Foods, up 4%

Personal Care/Household Items

Much like food, personal care and household necessities are difficult to cut out of budgets. Companies that make soap, toothpaste, laundry detergent and many other staples are expecting higher costs. They will likely pass those costs along to consumers, but the sector is typically considered a safer bet for investors in times of economic uncertainty.

Church & Dwight, up 2.7%

Procter & Gamble, up 1.4%

Clorox, up 1.9%

Utilities/Essential Services

Electric, gas and other utility operators are also more resilient in shaky economies. It's another expense, much like gasoline for cars, that can't reasonably be cut out of a person's budget. Other essential services, including waste disposal are also difficult to cut from budgets.

Exelon, up 5%

American Tower, up 5.9%

Consolidated Edison, up 3.8%

American Water Works, up 4.3%

Waste Management, up 2%

Health care

Health care is among the safer sectors for investors. Hospital operators, insurance companies and other health-care related businesses are considered necessities.

Molina Healthcare, up 10.5%

Centene, up 7.5%

UnitedHealth Group, up 6.2%

HCA Healthcare, up 1.2%

Groceries and some retailers

Grocery stores and big retailers with substantial grocery sections are also considered resilient. Discount retailers often also benefit from consumers downshifting spending.

Kroger, up 5.4%

Costco, 3.2%

Dollar General, up 13%

TJX Companies, up 8.5%

Fast food

Restaurant companies are often among the hardest hit amid high inflation and economic downturns as people trim budgets. But some of that spending often shifts to lower cost options, such as fast food and casual dining.

McDonald's, up 1.7%

Domino's, down 1.7%

Yum Brands, down 0.7%

Beverages

Consumers that tend to cut back on eating and drinking out also shift some of that spending toward home consumption. Beer and soft-drink makers have warned that tariffs will hurt their bottom lines, but investors have been shifting some of their focus toward the bigger players.

Molson Coors Beverage, up 3.7%

Coca-Cola, up 1.4%

PepsiCo, up 1%

Monster Beverage, up 1.9%

