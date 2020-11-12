Belize hands opposition resounding electoral victory

The Briceno administration comes to office under a “Plan Belize” manifesto which promises to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic head-on and also to stimulate the economy which has collapsed due to the pandemic.

The polls closed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and it was apparent from early that the PUP had taken the lead in the ballot counting.

By 9 p.m., Patrick Faber, leader of the now opposition United Democratic Party, called the PUP leader to congratulate him on the massive victory and concede defeat.

It was a resounding rejection by voters of the UDP, which had been seeking a fourth consecutive term in government. Its long-time leader, outgoing Prime Minister Dean Barrow, had earlier announced his retirement from electoral politics.