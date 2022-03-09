Bellarmine wins ASUN, hands NCAA bid to Jacksonville State

Penn, Juston Betz and Curt Hopf hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Bellarmine a 9-4 lead and Sam Devault added back-to-back triples as the Knights started red hot. Penn's layup midway through the first half made it 28-10 with the Knights going 10 of 14, seven of the baskets behind the arc.

Jacksonville battled back to get within 36-26 at the half, despite going 0 of 10 from 3-point range compared to 9 of 16 for Bellarmine.

The Dolphins hit six 3s in the second half and shot 50% but could get no closer than six.

The Knights finished shooting 50% overall and were 12 of 25 from 3-point range and 15 of 17 from the foul line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming (25) shoots over Jacksonville guard Jordan Davis (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball for the championship of the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Bellarmine won 77-72. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming (25) shoots over Jacksonville guard Jordan Davis (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball for the championship of the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Bellarmine won 77-72. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming (25) drives past Jacksonville guard Jordan Davis (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball for the championship game at the Atlantic Sun Conference men's tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Bellarmine won 77-72. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming (25) drives past Jacksonville guard Jordan Davis (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball for the championship game at the Atlantic Sun Conference men's tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Bellarmine won 77-72. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Jacksonville forward Mike Marsh (12) shoots over Bellarmine forward Sam DeVault (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Jacksonville forward Mike Marsh (12) shoots over Bellarmine forward Sam DeVault (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Jacksonville forward Osayi Osifo (15) goes up for a dunk over Bellarmine forward Ethan Claycomb (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Jacksonville forward Osayi Osifo (15) goes up for a dunk over Bellarmine forward Ethan Claycomb (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Jacksonville forward Rod Brown (0) shoots over Bellarmine guard Juston Betz (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Jacksonville forward Rod Brown (0) shoots over Bellarmine guard Juston Betz (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Jacksonville guard Gyasi Powell (10) drives to the basket against Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Jacksonville guard Gyasi Powell (10) drives to the basket against Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Jacksonville forward Bryce Workman (5) goes in for a layup past Bellarmine forward Curt Hopf (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Jacksonville forward Bryce Workman (5) goes in for a layup past Bellarmine forward Curt Hopf (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley