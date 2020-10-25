Bellinger back in CF for LA with roof closed for Game 5

The top six in the Dodgers batting order where unchanged: right fielder Mookie Betts, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, Smith and Bellinger, followed by Taylor, Pederson and Barnes.

Tampa Bay faced a left-hander for the second game in a row, but Lowe was up from fifth to third in the batting order after hitting his third opposite-field homer in this Series. The only position change was Joey Wendle at third base instead of Mike Brosseau.

As for Tampa Bay's batting order, leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz, DH Randy Arozarena were again in the top two spots, with left fielder Manuel Margot still in the cleanup spot. The rest was changed from Game 4, with left field Hunter Renfroe batting fifth, ahead of Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger swings during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.