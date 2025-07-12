Bellinger hits 3 2-run homers against former team, Yanks beat Cubs 11-0 for 5th win in row

Bellinger, who played for the Cubs in 2023 and '24, had his first three-homer game and tied his career high with six RBIs.

He homered in a three-run third off Chris Flexen (5-1) and in the fifth against Caleb Thielbar for this 18th multi-homer game.

Bellinger nearly went deep in the seventh but was robbed by Kyle Tucker on a drive above the right-field wall. He homered in the eighth off Jordan Wicks, just above the glove of leaping center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

New York had three three-homer games in a season for the first time. Judge did it on March 29 against Milwaukee and rookie Jasson Domínguez on May 9 at the Athletics.

Key moments

The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot, fourth-inning drive by Crow-Armstrong, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong’s 26th home run. Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Dansby Swanson’s sinking liner for the third out of the inning. With runners at the corners and two outs in the eighth, Judge denied Tucker on a drive in the right-field corner.

Key stat

New York has scored five or more runs in 10 straight games for the first time since July 6-18, 2012.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (11-2, 2.27) and Cubs LHP Matt Boyd (9-3, 2.52) start Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP