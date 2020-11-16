Beloved arts facility Poets House suspends operations

The nonprofit Manhattan facility, which contains tens of thousands of books and has hosted readings by everyone from W.S. Merwin to Bill Murray, hopes to reopen by the end of 2021. Arts institutions around the country have been forced to close or cut back since the pandemic began.

“The diminishment of emergency funds and a difficult fundraising environment have necessitated this hiatus and a staff layoff" according to a statement on the Poets House web site, poetshouse.org. “The Board has chosen to act before our limited reserves are depleted so that we can offer staff severance packages and vacation pay.”