Belt homers twice as Giants outlast Brewers 9-6 in 11

Jake McGee (4-2) pitched the bottom of the 11th with a 9-5 lead and was credited with the win after allowing only one run on Lorenzo Cain's two-out single.

The Brewers were one out away from a 2-1 victory when Tommy La Stella hit a ninth-inning drive that fell in front of right fielder Avisaíl García at the warning track. La Stella was credited with a triple that scored Bryant from first.

García backed up until he was in front of the wall and took a few steps to his right to track down the fly, but never touched the ball as he reached for it. La Stella’s hit foiled Brent Suter’s hopes of earning his first career save at the age of 31.

Milwaukee couldn’t turn to All-Star closer Josh Hader, one of several Brewers on the COVID-19 injured list.

Then both teams exchanged haymakers in the 10th.

Posey hit a two-run single through a drawn-in infield and Brandon Crawford knocked home a run with a sacrifice fly to help the Giants grab a 5-2 lead against Miguel Sánchez.

Luis Urías cut the margin to 5-4 by starting the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer to center off Jarlin García. One out later, Willy Adames also sent a García pitch over the center-field wall to tie it.

The Brewers carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth because Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and Tyrone Taylor broke out of his slump.

Woodruff retired the first 10 batters he faced and then worked his way out of trouble for the rest of his stint. The right-hander struck out eight and allowed six hits, one run and one walk.

Taylor went 2 for 5 with a triple and scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. Taylor had been 0 for 20 in his last six games before Saturday.

San Francisco’s Aaron Sanchez made his first start since going on the injured list May 4 with right biceps tightness. Sanchez had pitched in relief in his only two appearances since getting reinstated on July 29.

Sanchez left after giving up Adames’ RBI double with none out in the third inning. He gave up four hits, one walk and one run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Yelich struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance in the seventh inning.

Yelich took the roster spot of pitcher Adrian Houser, who went on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled pitcher Zack Littell from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned outfielder Steven Duggar to Sacramento. Littell pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Saturday.

Pitcher Conner Menez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.83 ERA) pitches for the Giants and LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.67) starts for the Brewers as this three-game series concludes Sunday afternoon.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) gestures to the dugout after hitting an RBI double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain watches a solo home run hit by San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt (9) is congratulated by Buster Posey after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits a two-run single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella, right, watches his RBI-triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) laughs with Willy Adames (27) during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff reacts during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash