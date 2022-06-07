Benches clear in 9th, Servais tossed as Mariners beat Astros

Raleigh’s three-run homer gave Seattle a 4-1 lead in the second inning, but the Astros scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it.

The game was still tied in the fourth when Adam Frazier doubled with no outs. The Mariners went on top 5-4 when Frazier scored on a two-out single by Raleigh.

Mariners starter Robbie Ray (5-6) allowed eight hits and four runs — three earned — while walking three in five innings. Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (3-3) struggled, allowing six hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings after entering the game 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in six career games, with three starts against the Mariners.

Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick each hit a solo homer for the Astros, but they couldn’t do much else on offense, going 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The Mariners led early after an RBI double by Crawford in the first inning.

Houston tied it when Altuve sent Ray’s third pitch of the game into the seats in left field. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, which ranks second in the majors behind Toronto’s George Springer, who has seven. It gives him 175 career homers, which moves him past Springer into sole possession of fifth place on Houston’s all-time list.

There was one out in the second when Raleigh connected off Javier on a three-run shot to right field to put Seattle up 4-1.

Tucker opened Houston’s second with his 10th homer this season to cut the lead to 2. There was one out in the inning when McCormick hit a solo shot to right field.

Martín Maldonado reached on an error by Crawford before advancing to second on a passed ball by Raleigh. Altuve followed with a single that scored Maldonado to tie it at 4-all. But Altuve was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Erik Swanson (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to make one more rehabilitation appearance with High-A Everett before coming off the injured list to join the team sometime during their next homestand, which begins Friday.

HONORED

On the day that Houston's Yordan Alvarez and the Astros finalized a $115 million, six-year contract extension, the slugger was named the AL Player of the Week.

Alvarez led the majors in hits (13), average (.565), slugging (1.217) and OPS (1.847) last week to win the award for the first time in his career. He hit four home runs and had eight RBIs.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Justin Verlander (6-2, 2.23 ERA) opposes Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.55) when the series continues Tuesday night.

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros first base coach Omar Lopez (22) is ejected by home plate umpire Chris Guccione, right, after both dugouts emptied when Seattle Mariners batter Ty France was hit by a pitch from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros first base coach Omar Lopez (22) is ejected by home plate umpire Chris Guccione, right, after both dugouts emptied when Seattle Mariners batter Ty France was hit by a pitch from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez ducks a pitch near his head from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. Neris was ejected from the game for the pitch which happened on the next batter after Neris hit Seattle Mariners' Ty France, causing both dugouts to empty with ejections on both teams. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez ducks a pitch near his head from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. Neris was ejected from the game for the pitch which happened on the next batter after Neris hit Seattle Mariners' Ty France, causing both dugouts to empty with ejections on both teams. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, celebrates with Dylan Moore (25) and Adam Frazier (26) after they all scored on the three-run home run by Raleigh during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, celebrates with Dylan Moore (25) and Adam Frazier (26) after they all scored on the three-run home run by Raleigh during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, swings for an RBI-single in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, left, during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, swings for an RBI-single in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, left, during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) and Kyle Tucker, right, celebrate Tucker's home run against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) and Kyle Tucker, right, celebrate Tucker's home run against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez, right, argues his strike out call with home plate umpire Chris Guccione, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball against the Houston Astros game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez, right, argues his strike out call with home plate umpire Chris Guccione, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball against the Houston Astros game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke