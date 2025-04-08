Bend it like Declan: Rice curls home two free kicks as Arsenal beats Real Madrid 3-0 in CL quarters

With Madrid great Roberto Carlos looking on in the stands, Rice put on a display of power and bend reminiscent of the many free kicks scored by the Brazilian defender in his day — or by his teammates David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Figo for that matter.

Mikel Merino added the third in the 75th to put Arsenal on the brink of returning to the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Making matters worse for Madrid, key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was sent off for a second booking in the final minutes and will miss the return leg at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on April 16.

Only a handful of saves from Courtois prevented the scoreline from getting even bigger.

Kylian Mbappé had Madrid's best scoring chance in the 31st but was denied by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

It was the teams' first meeting since 2006, when Arsenal eliminated Madrid in the round of 16. That was also the last time Arsenal came close to winning the competition for the first time, losing the final to Barcelona.

Judging by this display, Arsenal could well be a contender again this year.

In one of the biggest European nights the Emirates has seen — the stadium opened for the 2006-07 season — Arsenal delivered one of its best performances of the season against a team that has won the Champions League six times since 2014.

And for once in this competition, Madrid simply didn't have an answer.

Inter Milan won 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the other quarterfinal match Tuesday.

