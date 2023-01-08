Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip

Bengals coach Zac Taylor made it clear this week the team isn’t happy with the league changing the rules.

“We just want the rules to be followed,” Taylor said earlier in the week. “When a game is canceled, you turn to winning percentage to clarify everything, so we don’t have to make up the rules. There’s several instances this season when the club is fined, or people in our building are fined, and we’re told to follow the rules. It’s black and white. It’s in the rule book. So, when you’re told we’re going to change that, I don’t want to hear about fair and equitable in that case.”

Mixon's touchdown helped propel the Bengals to an early 17-0 lead over the Ravens.

