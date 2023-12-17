Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase day to day with shoulder injury. DT Reader and CB Ivey lost for the season

“We'll continue to see how the week goes,” Taylor said regarding the star wideout, who has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati will definitely be without defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee). Both are out for the rest of the season.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won his third consecutive start after being pushed into service when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury Nov. 16.

