Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase day to day with shoulder injury. DT Reader and CB Ivey lost for the season

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is day to day with a shoulder injury suffered in Saturday's win over the Vikings

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is day to day with a sprained shoulder joint, coach Zac Taylor said Sunday.

That leaves Chase questionable for next Saturday's game at Pittsburgh as Cincinnati (8-6) fights to stay in the AFC playoff race. Chase was hurt in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings.

“We'll continue to see how the week goes,” Taylor said regarding the star wideout, who has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati will definitely be without defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee). Both are out for the rest of the season.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won his third consecutive start after being pushed into service when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury Nov. 16.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Texans win without Stroud, beating Titans 19-16 on Fairbairn's 54-yard...
2
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm...
3
Serbia's populists claim a sweeping victory in the country's...
4
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
5
Auburn controls USC 91-75 in Bronny James' first road game
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top