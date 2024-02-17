Bennedict Mathurin caps Pacers' All-Star celebration with Rising Stars MVP, title in 26-13 win

Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin put on a show for Pacers fans Friday night, earning the Rising Stars MVP award after scoring 13 points in a 26-13 victory in the championship game

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin put on a show for Pacers fans Friday night, earning the Rising Stars MVP award after scoring 13 points in a 26-13 victory in the championship game.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama didn't make it that far. Despite scoring 11 points, his team was eliminated in the second game.

Jalen Williams, Mathurin's teammate, scored the other 13 points to give coach Jalen Rose the title.

But it was an all-Pacers celebration.

In addition to Mathurin's big night — he heard “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants while scoring a game-high 18 in the first game — Rose and coach Detlef Schrempf, both former Pacers players also advanced to the championship round. And Indiana rookie Oscar Tshiebwe led Schrempf's team with eight points in the title game.

Mathurin's early scoring flurry helped Rose's team pull out to a quick 12-4 lead and a 6-0 run set it up for Oklahoma City's Williams to close it out.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Explosion at Virginia home kills 1 firefighter and hospitalizes 9...
2
Japan's new flagship H3 rocket reaches planned trajectory in key test...
3
Women’s hockey-record crowd of 19,285 watches Toronto beat Montreal 3-0...
4
NBA talks about the role of AI at annual All-Star weekend tech summit
5
Jordan Spieth disqualified from Riviera for signing for wrong score
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top