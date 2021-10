Bennett, Bowers, D lead No. 1 Georgia past Kentucky, 30-13

Otherwise, Georgia's top-ranked defense lived up to the billing, limiting Kentucky to 249 total yards and blocking a pair of kicks.

The Wildcats pulled out all stops, even running a hook and lateral. But one week after rushing for 330 yards in a win over LSU, they had little success on the ground against Georgia's fearsome defense, managing just 51 yards.

Kentucky trailed only 14-7 at halftime, matching Georgia's smallest lead of the season after two quarters.

But the Bulldogs took the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards in six plays to effectively finish off the Wildcats and gain a stranglehold on the SEC East race. Every other team in the division has at least one conference loss.

An apparent 59-yard touchdown pass to Bowers was negated by a holding penalty, but Bennett connected again with the freshman right end in the right corner of the end zone for the 27-yard score that did stand, pushing the lead to 21-7.

Bowers had another TD on a 20-yard play with about 11 1/2 minutes remaining to make it 30-7.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Georgia scored on back-to-back possessions. James Cook took a short pass 19 yards to the end zone, and Zamir White followed with a 24-yard scoring burst right up the middle.

Late in the first half, Kentucky finally put together a lengthy drive against the Bulldogs.

Catching a break when a video review overturned a fumble call, the Wildcats covered 75 yards in 13 plays, converting three times on third down. Will Levis capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Justin Rigg.

Kentucky squandered another scoring chance when Devonte Wyatt powered right up the middle to block a 33-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the third quarter.

But Levis and the Wildcats would not be denied on their final drive, the quarterback going to Wan'Dale Robinson for another short scoring pass with the crowd that remained at Sanford Stadium booing loudly over Kentucky going to such efforts for a meaningless TD.

Clearly angry, the Bulldogs blocked the extra point.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats are building a top-tier program and could take some solace from scoring their first touchdowns against Georgia since 2018. But they still have a ways to go to compete against a truly elite squad such as the Bulldogs, who have now won 12 straight in the one-sided series.

Georgia: Being able to count on Bennett allowed the Bulldogs to give Daniels two more weeks of rest before their next game, which should give him plenty of time to be fully recovered from a lat muscle injury.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: After an off week, the Wildcats head to Starkville on Oct. 30 to take on Mississippi State.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are also off next weekend, then travel to Jacksonville to face Florida in the annual “Cocktail Party” rivalry game on Oct. 30.

Caption Georgia defenders smother Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption Georgia tailback Zamir White breaks away from Kentucky defenders on a touchdown run during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Georgia running back James Cook (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after a touchdown against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts after a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill