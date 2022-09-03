Bennett, Georgia D lead No. 3 Dawgs to 49-3 rout of Oregon

Bennett picked up where he left off in last year's College Football Playoff, when he was offensive MVP of both the semifinals and the title game victory over Alabama.

Bennett guided the Bulldogs to the end zone on all six possessions he played. He ran for a 1-yard score and tossed TD passes of 4 yards to Ladd McConkey and 18 yards to Adonai Mitchell.

Carson Beck took over at QB and quickly made it 7 of 7, tossing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Milton for the final margin.

There were some questions about the Georgia defense, which had five players off the 2021 unit selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Any doubts were quickly put to rest by a swarming group that looked very much like last year's defense for the ages, making life miserable for new Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

“One of our mottos is, ‘No one in our end zone,’” said Georgia safety Christopher Smith, who had an interception.

Nix transferred to Eugene after starting at Auburn the last three seasons. He immediately found himself facing a team he lost to three times while playing in the SEC.

Make it 0-4.

Nix was picked off twice and the only offense he could muster led to Camden Lewis' 35-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

“That locker room is hurting a little bit,” Lanning said. “But they’re ready to grow.”

Nix's frustration was evident when he buried his helmet in his hands after a false-start penalty.

Georgia's day was epitomized by a short pass to Darnell Washington that turned into a big gain when the 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end shrugged off one defender hitting him high and hurdled another who tried to bring him down low.

QUITE A DEBUT

Freshman Malaki Starks looks like one of the new stars of the Georgia defense.

He made a brilliant interception while falling backward at the Georgia 8 and wound up leading the team with eight tackles.

NIX IN GREEN

Despite his poor showing, Nix has a solid grasp on the Oregon quarterback job.

Nix completed 21 of 37 for just 173 yards, and his second interception was an especially poor decision.

“He forced a throw he didn't need to force,” Lanning said. “Bo knows that.”

Even though he didn't name a stating quarterback leading up to the game, Lanning never considered giving someone else a shot.

Nix is still No. 1 on the depth chart.

“Bo's a leader," Lanning said. “He's our quarterback. He did a a good job handling some adverse situations. Now he's got to figure out how he can improve.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: Lanning clearly has a lot of work to do to bring the Ducks up to a truly elite level. While there's no shame in losing to a team such as Georgia, Oregon expected to be much more competitive in their new coach's first game.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are off and rolling in defense of their national championship. They weren't threatened at all by perhaps the toughest team on their schedule until a Nov. 19 game at Kentucky. Bennett added another chapter to his remarkable story, and the Georgia defense still looks stifling even with all those guys in the NFL.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulldogs are more than worthy of their No. 3 ranking. Coach Kirby Smart has built a program that reloads rather than rebuilds.

Oregon is sure to tumble in The Associated Press poll. But at least every game from here on out looks much easier than facing the Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Home opener next Saturday against FCS school Eastern Washington.

Georgia: While this seemed like a home game for Georgia, its actual home opener is next Saturday against FCS opponent Sanford.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws under pressure from Oregon defensive lineman Taki Taimani (55) in the first half of an NCAA college football game game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) intercepts a pass from Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first half of an NCAA college football game game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, bottom left, flashes a thumbs up as the Georgia football team arrives to the cheers of Georgia fans during the team walk into Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to playing Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Oregon wide receiver Chase Cota (23) makes a catch as Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman (8) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is defended by Oregon defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (48) as he dives for the goal line after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. McConkey didn't not score on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for an NCAA college football game game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) hurdles Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison (13) after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws on the run in the first half of an NCAA college football game game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning signals to his players on the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards, right, is stopped by Oregon defensive back Jamal Hill, left, after a short gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)