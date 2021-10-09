Bennett, No. 2 Georgia romp over No. 18 Auburn 34-10

Bo Nix and the Tigers came in averaging 40 points per game but couldn't solve the Georgia defensive puzzle despite moving the ball at times. Nix completed 21 of 38 passes for 217 yards with an interception off a dropped ball a week after delivering a comeback win at LSU.

Georgia also sacked him four times and harried him all afternoon, and the Tigers had some other drops to boot. The Bulldogs allowed just 46 yards on 29 rushes.

Auburn had failed fourth-down passes end its final drive of the first half and its opening one in the second.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: The nation's best defense mostly dominated, chasing Nix around the backfield and stuffing the run. Still looks like a team on its way to the SEC championship game.

Auburn: Showed it still has a long way to go to catch the SEC powers. The tone was set with an opening drive that stalled just shy of the end zone — and another one that did the same just before the half. The bright spot: Both losses have been to Top 10 opponents.

SMOKED

Auburn safety Smoke Monday was called for targeting against Georgia for the second straight year. This one was for a head-on hit on a scrambling Bennett on the opening play of the second quarter near the goal line. He missed the second half of both games.

UP NEXT Georgia hosts No. 16 Kentucky, which entered the weekend as the only other unbeaten SEC East team.

Auburn visits No. 13 Arkansas, an 52-51 loser at No. 17 Mississippi, in an SEC West showdown.

