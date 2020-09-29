Bereft of scripted shows, opening week ratings down for TV

Some scripted series have resumed production and are expected to gradually return to the air. CBS' “FBI” will start fresh episodes on Oct. 6, for example, with NBC's “This is Us” due back Oct. 27.

Technically, CBS was actually the fifth-place network last week, with Fox News Channel reaching more viewers in prime time. Fox News recorded an important milestone as the first cable network to beat all of the broadcast networks in viewership over a three-month period, Nielsen said. That's testament to the popularity of Fox's political programming and the summer cupboard being barren for the broadcasters.

NBC led the season-opening week, averaging 5.5 million viewers in prime time. Fox had 3.9 million, ABC had 3.8 million, CBS had 2.7 million, Univision had 1.14 million, Ion Television had 1.11 million, Telemundo had 1 million and the CW had 570,000.

Fox News Channel dominated the cable networks, averaging 3.73 million. ESPN had 2.91 million, MSNBC had 1.9 million, TNT had 1.82 million and CNN had 1.2 million.

Nielsen has also begun releasing a list of the top shows on streaming services, based on the total number of minutes watched, although the timing lags behind the TV ratings. For the last week of August, Nielsen said Netflix's “Lucifer” was the most popular streamed show, with 2 million minutes watched, followed by “Cobra Kai” and reruns of “The Office.”

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 8.4 million viewers for the week. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.1 million.

For the week of Sept. 21-27, the top 20 shows, their networks and viewership:

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at New Orleans, NBC, 17.8 million.

2. NFL Football: New Orleans at Las Vegas, ABC and ESPN, 15.96 million.

3. “NFL Post-Game,” Fox 14.44 million.

4. “NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 12.07 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.56 million.

6. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 6.7 million.

7. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 6.57 million.

8. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.16 million.

9. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 6.1 million.

10. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.92 million.

11. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ABC, 5.62 million.

12. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 5.48 million.

13. NFL Football: Miami at Jacksonville, NFL Network, 5.43 million.

14. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.27 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers (Tuesday), TNT, 4.89 million.

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.87 million.

17. NBA Playoffs: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers (Saturday), TNT, 4.79 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 4.76 million.

19. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 4.75 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 4.74 million.