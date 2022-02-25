Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda leaderboard

Berger had a five-birdie, zero-bogey opening round on Thursday and was nearly as flawless on Friday, with six birdies and one bogey. The only stroke he gave back was on the par-3 15th, his sixth hole of the day, when his tee ball landed in a bunker and he wound up missing a 15-foot par putt.

If his lead holds — and with wind expected to pick up in the afternoon, it certainly might — it would be Berger’s first 36-hole lead in a PGA Tour event since the Travelers Championship in August 2016. He is a four-time winner on tour, most recently at Pebble Beach in 2021.

But the back issues that flared up in recent weeks kept him from playing Pebble this year and defending that title. He played the Phoenix Open two weeks ago, testing his back and declaring afterward that he would be good to play at PGA National — a place where he played a ton of junior golf — and get a home week at the Honda.

So far, so good. Very good, in fact.

Among those going off in the afternoon wave Friday were first-round leader Kurt Kitayama, who was 6 under in Round 1, and another Honda fan favorite and South Florida native, Brooks Koepka.

Caption Daniel Berger lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Daniel Berger hits from a bunker onto the 15th green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky