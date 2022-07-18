Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate

The closed-doors talks in Berlin will kick off with experts delivering a presentation on the issue of "loss and damage " to ministers, who will then break into small groups to discuss and listen to each other in the hope of building trust ahead of November's U.N. summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The meeting in Berlin comes as scientists say the extreme heat slamming large parts of the northern hemisphere in the last few weeks could become the new normal in summer if global warming continues.

The question of energy sources endangered by Russia's war in Ukraine is looming over the talks.

Environmental activists warn that recent efforts by countries such as Germany to tap new sources of fossil fuels could undermine countries' already fragile climate actions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to discuss buying liquefied natural gas from Egypt with the country's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Berlin on Monday, just a few miles from where the climate talks are being held.

"The Russian war of aggression is forcing us to take short-term decisions we don't like, including the increased use of coal for a very limited period of time," said Morgan, who was previously the head of Greenpeace International.

“But we are not only sticking rock-solidly to our climate goals — we are accelerating the energy transition and will phase-out the use of fossil energy even faster," she added, citing a newly approved plan to ramp up solar and wind power generation in Germany.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, likewise, comes to the talks following setbacks suffered in the U.S. by President Joe Biden in his efforts to regulate pollution and boost renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

