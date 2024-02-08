Berlin's zoo is mourning Ingo the Flamingo, who died at what's believed to be the age of 75

Ingo was, the zoo added, “truly a legend!”

Ingo had lived at the zoo in what was then West Berlin since the summer of 1955, when he arrived from the Tierpark zoo in the divided city's communist east. The inscription on the ring was discovered only a few years ago.

He is believed to have fathered descendants, but detailed records were not kept on young flamingoes, German news agency dpa reported.

Ingo had limped a little recently and sometimes appeared to need a rest from his fellow flamingoes, standing aside from them, but lived well beyond the roughly 30-year average life span of flamingoes in the wild.