Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni

Berlusconi, whose party is part of Meloni's right-wing coalition government, is a long-time friend and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the war in Ukraine “would have never happened" had Zelenskyy “ceased attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass."

Berlusconi said he judged Zelenskyy’s behavior “very, very negatively.'' He also criticized Meloni for meeting with Zelenskyy, telling reporters Sunday that he wouldn’t have done the same if he were premier.