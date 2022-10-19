Berlusconi says Russia's Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note

It’s not the first time Berlusconi has seemingly defended Putin. Late in the campaign, he seemed to justify Russia's invasion by saying Putin was forced into it by pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy’s government with decent people and then leave,” Berlusconi told his favorite late-night talk show host on Sept. 22. Later he backtracked, saying his words had been “oversimplified.”

Berlusconi’s office similarly tried to deny his audiotape comments about the birthday vodka. In a preliminary statement Tuesday, his office insisted that he hadn’t restarted relations with Putin and that Berlusconi “told an old story to lawmakers about a episode that occurred years ago.”

Hours later, after the audiotape was released, Forza Italia then tried to distance itself from the comments.

“The position of Forza Italia and President Silvio Berlusconi with respect to the Ukrainian conflict and Russian responsibilities is known to all and is in line with the position of Europe and the United States, reaffirmed on several public occasions,” the party said in a statement. “There are no margins of ambiguity, nor have there ever been.”

Berlusconi has a long, friendly history with Putin: He has entertained the Russian leader at his Sardinian villa and even visited Crimea with Putin in 2014 after the Russian leader annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

Berlusconi's latest comments are likely to complicate relations with Meloni, who is expected to be tapped to become Italy's next premier. Meloni's far-right credentials and past euroskeptic views have raised eyebrows in some European capitals, but she has staunchly supported NATO and Ukraine in the war.

Already relations between the two soured over Berlusconi's insistence on placing a loyalist in her Cabinet and over Forza Italia's refusal to vote for her candidate for Senate president.

