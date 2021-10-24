Bernhard Langer breaks Champions age record in Richmond

“This has been a very special win," Langer said. "It’s been a long time coming and I’ve had some very, very close calls, which was in a sense frustrating and disappointing. So when it actually happens and you win, it’s exciting.”

He had played in the final group six times previously this season without a victory. The two-time Masters champion has won nine times since he turned 60.

Barron also finished with a birdie in a 68. He missed a 6-foot birdie try in the playoff before Langer ran in the winner to end a string of five playoff losses.

“He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted and he’s one of my heroes and good friends,” Barron said about Langer. “I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him.”

Langer, also the 2017 winner in Richmond, increased his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings in the playoff opener.

Second-round leader Steve Flesch was third at 12 under after a 73. Ernie Els, who tied the course record with a 63, finished at 11 under along with Ken Duke (68), Tim Petrovic (71) and first-round leader Steven Alker (72).

Defending champion Phil Mickelson shot a 71 to tie for 47th at even par. He has three victories in five senior starts, winning the Constellation Furyk and Friends two weeks ago in Florida.

The second event in the playoffs is in two weeks in Boca Raton, Florida.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Bernhard Langer holds his trophy after winning the Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament at Country Club of Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Caption Bernhard Langer celebrates after making his birdie putt which won him the Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament after a playoff with Doug Barron at Country Club of Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min