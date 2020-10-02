Bernie Sanders resuming in-person campaigning to back Biden

Sanders reiterated on ABC's “The View” this week that Biden doesn't share his support for “Medicare for All.”

“He does not agree with me, though I wish he did,” Sanders said.

Even before his scheduled trips, Sanders spent months staging virtual town halls and other events around the country on Biden's behalf. Since the Democratic convention in August, he’s held more than a dozen online rallies, targeting voters in Kentucky, West Virginia, Iowa, Wisconsin, Colorado, Texas, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Michigan, as well as virtual events focused on Latino and rural voters.

All told, Casca said, those events attracted 5 million views of clips and livestreams.

Sanders also endorsed 76 candidates for elected office around the country this cycle and saw three-fourths of those win. Sanders argues that Trump poses an existential threat to American democracy, warning that the president may use election results that could be delayed by high volumes of mail-in ballots cast amid the pandemic to declare victory illegitimately.