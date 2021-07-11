Berrettini 'on the right road' after loss in Wimbledon final

Berrettini finished with a 57-31 edge in total winners, but he also made 48 unforced errors, more than twice as many as Djokovic's 21.

“I need to learn how to deal with things, especially emotionally. When you know you do something well, and you face someone who is always there — it’s like he’s not bothered by it — that’s not easy to handle,” said Berrettini, who noted that the thick tape wrapped on his left thigh was not a big deal. “But the experience will help me. I’m convinced I will play other finals. I’m not saying it’ll happen at the next Slam, but I’m on the right road.”

The result ended an 11-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.

That included a run to the title at the Queen's Club event in London last month. Berrettini became the first player making his debut there to take home the trophy since Boris Becker in 1985, the year he won the first of his three Wimbledon trophies.

When Berrettini arrived at the All England Club, he ran into Becker — who recognized him. That was a pleasant surprise for Berrettini.

The past fortnight, though, made him fully believe that he belongs on the sport's biggest stages and one day will have his name etched on its most important hardware.

“Obviously for me it’s been unbelievable week, two weeks. But I know that I can do it,” Berrettini said. “I know that I can win this title. I’m not sure if I’m going to do it, but I know I can do it.”

Djokovic made clear he agrees.

“I know it’s not the best feeling, losing in the final, but I am sure there is a great career in front of you,” Djokovic told Berrettini during the trophy ceremony. “It’s just the beginning. I truly believe in that.”

