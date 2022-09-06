Berrettini-Ruud on court; Coco Gauff later | US Open updates

It is raining, so they are playing under a closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With showers in the forecast all day, the U.S. Open called off all junior matches that were scheduled for Tuesday.

The Berrettini-Ruud winner will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals. Kyrgios vs. Khachanov will be the last singles match on Tuesday, following 18-year-old American Coco Gauff against Caroline Garcia in the night session.

The other women's quarterfinal Tuesday is No. 5 Ons Jabeur against Ajla Tomljanovic, the player who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after scoring a point against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after scoring a point against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig