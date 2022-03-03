Best Buy reports Q4 sales miss hurt by supply chain clogs

The company said that earnings fell to $626 million, or $2.73 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29. That's compared with $816 million, or $3.48 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue was $16.36 billion, down from $16.94 billion.

Sales at domestic stores opened at least a year were down 2.1% compared to growth of 12.4% in the prior-year quarter.

The company expects earnings per share for the current fiscal year to range from $8.85 to $9.15. It projects revenue in the range of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billion.

Analysts expected $9.29 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion, according to FactSet.

But the company said that it expects sales in the range of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion for the fiscal 2025 year. Analysts expect $53.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Barie said that the company is focusing on investing in the future to deliver growth long term and noted she expects fiscal 2025 to deliver revenue growth and operating income rate expansion well beyond the past year.