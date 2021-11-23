Best Buy shares tumble on theft, supply constraints

Best Buy is one of a number of retailers calling out increased incidents in organized crime. On Monday night, a group of thieves smashed windows at a Nordstrom store in an upscale mall in Los Angeles.

Best Buy is also facing a slowdown in computing sales from a year ago when locked-down consumers were adapting to working and learning from home. Computing and tablet sales account for about 45% of the company's domestic revenue mix.

“Relative to last year, when consumers were still adapting to working and learning at home, there just isn’t the impetus in computing that there once was," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail.

Appliances remained strong, up 10.9% for the quarter on top of a 39.3% increase in the year-ago period as shoppers continue to renovate their homes.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $499 million, or $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

Gross margin fell to 23.4% from 24% in the year-ago period.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $11.91 billion in the period, also topping the average Street forecast of $11.71 billion.

The company posted a 1.6% increase in sales at stores opened at least year. That's on top of the 23% increase it posted in the year-ago period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Best Buy expects revenue in the range of $16.4 billion to $16.9 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $16.95 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $51.8 billion to $52.3 billion. Analysts expect $51.86 billion.

Best Buy forecasts comparable sales for the fourth quarter in the range of down 2% to up 1%. Analysts expect 0.1% increase.

The company is raising its full-year outlook for same-store sales to be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%. Analysts expect 11.5%.

Best Buy shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 25%. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

