Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Beta was the ninth named storm that made landfall in the continental U.S. this year. That tied a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Beta was expected to eventually move over Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi later in the week, bringing the risk of flash flooding.

Forecasters warned of heavy rainfall Tuesday on the middle and upper Texas coast, which will cause significant flash flooding. Six to 12 inches of rain (15 to 30 centimeters) was expected, with some isolated areas of up to 20 inches (51 centimeters), forecasters said.

However, forecasters and officials reassured residents Beta was not expected to be another Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda. Harvey in 2017 dumped more than 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain on Houston, causing $125 billion in damage in Texas. Imelda, which hit Southeast Texas last year, was one of the wettest cyclones on record.

Farther south on the Texas coast, Maria Serrano Culpepper along with her two daughters and dogs left their home in Magnolia Beach near Matagorda Bay on Sunday night.

Culpepper said she didn’t want to be trapped in her home, three blocks from the beach, with wind, rain and possibly no electricity. She and her family evacuated to a friend’s home in nearby Victoria.

Culpepper said her home should be fine as it’s on stilts 13 feet (4 meters) off the ground and was built to withstand strong storms.

“I’m feeling OK now. I had two nights without sleeping because I was worried about (Beta) being a Category 1 hurricane. I calmed down when the storm lost power,” said Culpepper, who works as an engineer at a nearby chemical plant.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Beta’s arrival.

Beta is forecast to dump heavy rain on the southwestern corner of Louisiana three weeks after the same area got pounded by Hurricane Laura. The rainfall and storm surge prompted Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

In Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter worried about Beta’s rainfall could set back efforts in his Louisiana community to recover after Laura, which damaged about 95% of the city’s 30,000 structures. Hunter said the worry of another storm was “an emotional and mental toll for a lot of our citizens.”

Parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Wednesday, causing at least two deaths.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy continued its path toward Canada, with a predicted landfall in Nova Scotia early Wednesday before moving into Newfoundland on Wednesday night, forecasters said. The large and powerful storm was causing dangerous rip currents along the U.S. East Coast, and tropical storm conditions were expected to begin in Nova Scotia by Tuesday afternoon, the hurricane center said.

Teddy was about 345 miles (555 kilometers) south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Teddy was expected to weaken later Tuesday and Wednesday but forecasters said it would likely be a strong, post-tropical cyclone when it moves in and over Nova Scotia.

Paulette, which made landfall last week in Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane, has regenerated near the Azores but was weakening on Tuesday, the hurricane center said. Now a tropical storm, Paulette was expected to become a post-tropical remnant low in the next day or so.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter: “Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm Paulette.”

Associated Press reporters Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland, and Janet McConnaughey and Rebecca Santana in New Orleans and Julie Walker in New York City contributed to this report.

A barricade floats along flooded Strand Street near 25th Street in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Rafael Juarez rides his bicycle through a street flooded by Tropical Storm Beta as he makes his way home from the store Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas.

Reighny Knight, reacts as she, Elijah Melendez, left, and Peyton Knight, are splashed by waves churned up by Tropical Storm Beta as it moves toward landfall Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas.

A boy rides his bike down South Magnolia Street in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A flooded streets in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A flooded South Live Oak Street in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A truck drives down a flooded street in Key Allegro area of Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A flooded street in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A flooded South Live Oak Street in Rockport, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta approaches on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A sailboat is moved into the yard after being pulled from the water at the Dartmouth Yacht Club in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Hurricane Teddy is expected to impact the Atlantic region starting mid-day Tuesday as a post-tropical storm, bringing rain, wind and high waves.

Brittany Griffin walks on the beach with her daughter, June, 3, as they watch the rough surf churned up by Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas.

Hight tide begins at the Light House District ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas.

DQ Restaurant's parking area experiencing flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas.

Michael Koudelka and Carol Kelly walk through tidal flood waters on East Hunter Drive in the unincorporated community of Freddiesville near Bayou Vista, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Tidal surge as well as rain showers from the storm continued to inundate low-lying area around Galveston County, Texas.

A section of the 61st Street Fishing Pier rests on the beach near Central City Boulevard in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Blake Johnson runs through the rain on the seawall near Central City Boulevard in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. At left is a section of the 61st Street Fishing Pier resting on the beach.

Strand Street is flooded in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A truck drives through a flooded street in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Water along Hwy 27 Cameron, La., as Tropical Storm Beta moves closer to shore, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Damage from Hurricane Laura is still evident in Cameron, La., as Tropical Storm Beta moves closer to shore, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Shrimp boats in Cameron, La., as Tropical Storm Beta moves closer to shore, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A tidal surge hit Surfside, Texas, ahead of Tropical Storm Beta making landfall Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Mark Wilson walks on Thunder Road, which was flooded during a tidal surge, before Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Surfside, Texas.