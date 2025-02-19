Bets pour in on 4 Nations Cup final between US and Canada

BetMGM Sportsbook trading manager Christian Cipollini said betting was on par with the Stanley Cup playoffs. The U.S. and Canada game on Saturday, which the Americans won 3-1, took in more action than Game 2 or 3 of last year's final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, Cipollini said.

“Every single one of these games has been the most bet-on game of this NHL season,” he said.

At Caesars Sportsbook, head of hockey Karry Shreeve, said the 4 Nations games are receiving at least four times the bets of regular-season contests and the U.S.-Canada matchup attracted eight times the handle.

And to compare it to last season's NHL All-Star Game, the 4 Nations received 20 times the action.

“It's certainly more than I could hope for in terms of betting and interest,” Shreeve said. “It's really only gotten better.”

Both bookmakers said the players' passion was a driving force behind the betting increase. Three fights took place in the first nine seconds when the Americans faced the Canadians.

“The reason we're seeing this exciting hockey right now is because the players are obviously playing for their country, displaying their national pride,” said hockey handicapper Alex B. Smith, who co-hosts The Ice Guys podcast. “That means a lot to them, and when you're talking about NHL players in a best-on-best competition like this, it's been nine years since we've seen the highest-level hockey players represent their countries.”

US-Canada hockey tensions

Some of the betting increase also could be tied to the political tensions between what usually are two countries friendly toward each other.

The American national anthem was booed Saturday in Montreal, and the Canadian version received some negative reaction Sunday in Boston before its game against Finland.

What occurs before puck drop in the final will make news one way or another.

“It almost seemed like a perfect storm in terms of timing,” Shreeve said. “That (political tension) has absolutely ramped it up. Obviously, it's a little bit of an interesting time right now, and I think this game is somewhat of a reflection of that.”

4 Nations sports betting trends

The early betting at BetMGM Sportsbook was on Canada to win on the money line and for the U.S. to cover the 1 1/2-goal spread.

Cipollini said he was “very surprised” by that development.

“I do think it'll change,” Cipollini said. “Typically, the bets we take early are from sharper (professional) customers. So that may be a sign that those players are seeing this as Canada should be a little more of a favorite in that they know the sportsbook is going to lean a little more toward the U.S. because the majority of bets that are going to come in are going to be bettors in the U.S."

Big edge in net

Smith said the Americans should have a decided advantage at goalie with Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in their crease. He is 34-7-2 this season for the Winnipeg Jets with a career-low 2.06 goals-allowed average.

Jordan Binnington, who is 15-19-4 with with a 2.89 GAA for the St. Louis Blues, represents Canada.

“At the end of the day, it's still about goaltending,” Smith said. “When you're talking about Jordan Binnington, for those of who watched him with St. Louis, he's had his ups and downs at times. ... (Hellebuyck has) got what it takes and with the season he's had, he's the runaway favorite to win the Vezina Trophy. He's going to be the key factor in this game.”

Calling it tight?

Because of the on- and off-ice tension, Smith said he expects the referees to call a tight game early, which could affect betting on the total. BetMGM Sportsbook lists the total at 5 1/2 goals.

“There's going to be some pushing and shoving. There's going to be some skirmishes," Smith said. "I think the referees might end up sending a player from each team to the penalty box. It's going to create a lot of open chances early in the contest.”

Smith said he expects the refs to hold on to their whistles by the time the third period rolls around.

“It'll look like a Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final, especially if it's a tie game or a close game,” Smith said.

